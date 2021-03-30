Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.28.

Dollar General stock opened at $203.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $146.19 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

