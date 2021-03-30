Dock (DOCK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $60.88 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Dock has a total market cap of $76.03 million and $60.88 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dock has traded 48.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00047939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,928.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.94 or 0.00636742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00067450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000900 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,697,556 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io

Dock Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

