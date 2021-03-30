Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Short Interest Up 118.8% in March

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,970,000 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the February 28th total of 13,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of DISCK opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

