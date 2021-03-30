Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 751.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.93% of Discovery worth $285,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 0.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

