Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APPS. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.06.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $71.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after acquiring an additional 614,936 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Digital Turbine by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

