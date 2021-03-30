Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Short Interest Up 141.5% in March

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 141.5% from the February 28th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,667,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DLOC remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Tuesday. 2,763,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,144,742. Digital Locations has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05.

Digital Locations Company Profile

Digital Locations, Inc operates as a developer and acquirer of cell tower sites for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the expected demand of rapidly growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc in September 2017.

