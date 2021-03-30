Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Short Interest Up 141.5% in March

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 141.5% from the February 28th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,667,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DLOC remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Tuesday. 2,763,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,144,742. Digital Locations has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05.
Digital Locations Company Profile
