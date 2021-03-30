Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $71.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.39.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $88.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

