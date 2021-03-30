DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Short Interest Update

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the February 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

DGNOF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.42. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419. DIAGNOS has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. DIAGNOS had a negative return on equity of 283.64% and a negative net margin of 902.26%.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Kenya, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

