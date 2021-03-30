Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DPW. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.37 ($58.09).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €45.79 ($53.87) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €41.06. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

