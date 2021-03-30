Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €43.80 ($51.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €45.40 ($53.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.40 ($53.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.92 ($52.85).

Get Deutsche Beteiligungs alerts:

DBAN stock opened at €38.80 ($45.65) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is €34.10. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 12-month low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 12-month high of €39.60 ($46.59). The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $583.71 million and a PE ratio of 60.25.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.