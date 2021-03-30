Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) to “Buy”

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $305.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $245.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RE. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.45.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $254.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $256.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.13. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

