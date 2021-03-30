Dero Price Reaches $3.81 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. Dero has a total market cap of $39.75 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $3.81 or 0.00006446 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 51.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,105.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,840.54 or 0.03113967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.07 or 0.00336808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.78 or 0.00904775 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.08 or 0.00411270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.33 or 0.00355855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.14 or 0.00255703 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00021902 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,432,882 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars.

