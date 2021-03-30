Delta 9 Cannabis (DN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of DN stock traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.59. The company had a trading volume of 36,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,755. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of C$60.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63. Delta 9 Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$0.75.

Separately, Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Delta 9 Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.34 to C$1.24 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of February 5, 2021, it owned and operated ten retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

