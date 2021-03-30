Delcath Systems (DCTH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delcath Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

