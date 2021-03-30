Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Update

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 191.2% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 129,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DDF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 68,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,065. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.0623 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is a positive change from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

