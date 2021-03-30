Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.31 Billion

Analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report $10.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.65 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $8.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $37.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.21 billion to $38.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $41.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.85 billion to $43.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

Shares of DE traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $367.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,901. The company’s fifty day moving average is $346.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $392.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

