Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Purchased by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DCPH opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.14 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.06.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.