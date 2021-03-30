DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

DCC stock remained flat at $$81.89 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.16. DCC has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $91.85.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

