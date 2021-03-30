DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives GBX 7,166.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

DCC plc (LON:DCC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,166.50 ($93.63).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DCC from GBX 7,393 ($96.59) to GBX 7,569 ($98.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.
In other DCC news, insider Mark Breuer bought 500 shares of DCC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,804 ($75.83) per share, with a total value of £29,020 ($37,914.82). Also, insider Cormac McCarthy purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,710 ($74.60) per share, with a total value of £45,680 ($59,681.21).
DCC Company Profile
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.
