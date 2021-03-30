Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $143.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $149.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.43 and its 200 day moving average is $120.83.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.