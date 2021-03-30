Darden Restaurants, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a report released on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $143.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.43 and its 200 day moving average is $120.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 22.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

