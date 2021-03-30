Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BN. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.38 ($71.04).

EPA:BN opened at €59.10 ($69.53) on Tuesday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.42.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

