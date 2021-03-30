DAD (DAD) Reaches Market Cap of $46.35 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, DAD has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One DAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $46.35 million and $2.21 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00021822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00047659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,945.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.99 or 0.00631010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00067852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027350 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000889 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

