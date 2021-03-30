Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE CELP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.38. 25,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,578. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.51. Cypress Environmental Partners has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Cypress Environmental Partners had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 1.41%. Research analysts expect that Cypress Environmental Partners will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

