Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.
Shares of NYSE CELP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.38. 25,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,578. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.51. Cypress Environmental Partners has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile
Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.
