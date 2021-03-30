cVault.finance (CORE) Price Reaches $5,333.94

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $53.34 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for about $5,333.94 or 0.09248876 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00059265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00220591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $554.67 or 0.00961788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00051225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00079402 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029948 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

cVault.finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

