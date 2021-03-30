CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Short Interest Update

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 253.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

CSR stock remained flat at $$4.29 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. CSR has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.29.

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for homes and commercial buildings in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Cemintel fiber cement, Himmel interior systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, and CSR Inclose systems; energy and roofing solutions comprising Bradford and Martini insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

