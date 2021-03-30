Croda International’s (COIHY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Croda International from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of COIHY opened at $44.93 on Friday. Croda International has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

