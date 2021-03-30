Critical Review: A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) vs. TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) and TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TUI has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and TUI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 3.88% 5.59% 2.91% TUI -40.88% -128.51% -18.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and TUI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $38.89 billion 1.16 -$84.00 million $0.12 94.15 TUI $8.90 billion 0.32 -$3.53 billion ($3.05) -0.80

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than TUI. TUI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and TUI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 2 2 8 0 2.50 TUI 9 1 0 0 1.10

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TUI shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. TUI pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays out 141.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TUI pays out -6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TUI is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats TUI on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil. Its Logistics & Services segment offers sea and air freight forwarding, supply chain management, other logistics services, and inland services, such as container storage, bonded warehousing, empty depot, and local transportation; and export finance, and post-shipment and import finance solutions, as well as operates cargo aircraft. The company's Terminals & Towage segment is involved in Gateway terminal activities, and towage and related marine activities, including offshore towage and salvage activities under APM Terminals and Svitzer brands. Its Manufacturing & Others segment engages in the production of reefer and dry containers; bulk and tanker activity; and provision of marine services and integrated solutions to the energy sector, and training services to the maritime, oil and gas, offshore wind, and crane industries. A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S was founded in 1904 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels. The company was formerly known as Preussag AG and changed its name to TUI AG in June 2002. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

