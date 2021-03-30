Critical Contrast: Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) and CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) and CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLP has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Engie Brasil Energia and CLP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engie Brasil Energia 0 1 1 0 2.50 CLP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Engie Brasil Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. CLP pays out 252.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CLP shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and CLP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Engie Brasil Energia $2.38 billion 2.43 $585.34 million N/A N/A CLP $10.94 billion 2.25 $621.28 million $0.23 42.39

CLP has higher revenue and earnings than Engie Brasil Energia.

Profitability

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and CLP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engie Brasil Energia 24.86% 36.13% 8.58% CLP N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Engie Brasil Energia beats CLP on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 10,431.2 megawatts. The company also transports natural gas through 4,500 km of gas pipelines in the Southeast, Northeast, and North regions of Brazil. In addition, it engages in manufacture, wholesale, retail sale, operation, and maintenance of solar panels. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. operates as a subsidiary of ENGIE SA.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.11 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia. The company is also involved in the provision of pumped storage services, and energy and infrastructure solutions; property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. It has approximately 15,900 kilometers of transmission and high voltage distribution lines. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.