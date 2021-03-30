CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Trading Up 8.3%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ)’s share price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 5,295 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.07 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ)

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive commercial credit reports covering both public and private companies worldwide. It includes feature detailed analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, and peer analyses. The company was founded in February 1977 and is headquartered in Valley Cottage, NY.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.