Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

OSCR stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

In other news, CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $14,285,154.00. Also, VP Ari Fischel sold 6,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $259,779.00. Insiders have sold 615,747 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,133 in the last three months.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

