Credit Suisse AG Sells 129,735 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,735 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 242,931 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,501,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,226,000 after purchasing an additional 89,486 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

MYGN stock opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $32.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

