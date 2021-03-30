Credit Suisse AG Purchases 17,416 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Werner Enterprises worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $47.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.84.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

