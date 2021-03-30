Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,551 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,462,000 after purchasing an additional 418,277 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 984,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,213,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 851,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 36.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $731,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,705,666.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,363 shares of company stock worth $4,855,866. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.