Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,535 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of FormFactor worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FORM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in FormFactor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FormFactor by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

FormFactor stock opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

