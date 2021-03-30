Credit Suisse AG Has $3.58 Million Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THRM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRM opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.07.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

In other Gentherm news, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $509,110.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,893.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

