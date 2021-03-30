Credit Suisse AG Has $3.53 Million Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of The Ensign Group worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $74,541.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $88,214.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,175.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,495. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ENSG opened at $91.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.37. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

