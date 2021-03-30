Credit Suisse AG Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,177 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $136,041,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 220.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,302,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,410,000 after buying an additional 896,015 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after buying an additional 482,313 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after buying an additional 347,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,579,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,001,000 after buying an additional 163,993 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACHC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $541.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

