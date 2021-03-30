Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 356.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711,156 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of BRF worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in BRF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in BRF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in BRF during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Santander lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

BRF stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

