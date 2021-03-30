Cred (LBA) Market Capitalization Tops $14.99 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, Cred has traded 136.7% higher against the US dollar. One Cred coin can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Cred has a market capitalization of $14.99 million and $2.99 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00022721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00048670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.31 or 0.00621940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025181 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

