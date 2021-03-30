Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CBRL. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.82.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL stock opened at $168.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $67.32 and a 1 year high of $175.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 51.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 915,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,982,000 after purchasing an additional 312,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $40,590,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,454,000 after acquiring an additional 199,579 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,538,000 after acquiring an additional 95,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $10,895,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.