Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Short Interest Update

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the February 28th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUZ. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Truist cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 17,724 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CUZ opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

