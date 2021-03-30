Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Short Interest Update

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the February 28th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUZ. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Truist cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.
In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE CUZ opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
