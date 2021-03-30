Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Country Garden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.35 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Country Garden from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS CTRYY opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Country Garden has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estae properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

