Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the February 28th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CTSDF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.04. 134,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,643. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSDF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from $5.75 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

