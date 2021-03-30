Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Consolidated Water has increased its dividend payment by 51.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Consolidated Water has a dividend payout ratio of 60.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

CWCO stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $203.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

