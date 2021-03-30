ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Trimmed by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,009 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,624 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $554,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80,824 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

COP traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $53.72. The company had a trading volume of 322,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,392,638. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

