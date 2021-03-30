Concord Wealth Partners Takes $30,000 Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 794,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 286,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 77,686 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,896,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.