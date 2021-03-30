Concord Wealth Partners Takes $28,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM stock opened at $340.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.94 and a fifty-two week high of $353.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.