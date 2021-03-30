Concord Wealth Partners Invests $34,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 75 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in MSCI by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in MSCI by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

MSCI stock opened at $426.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.00. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.29 and a 52 week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

