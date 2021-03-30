Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Concentrix Corporation provides technology-enabled business services. The company serves technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Concentrix Corporation is based in Fremont, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cross Research initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.55. The stock had a trading volume of 206,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,595. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $148.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.63.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 1,500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,133.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,680 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $200,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,793.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

